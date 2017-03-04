Coast Guard medevacs sick man from motor ship in Chesapeake Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Coast Guard medevaced a sick man who was on a motor ship in the Chesapeake Bay Friday evening.

The Coast Guard got a request for the medevac around 7:15 p.m. from the Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel Evoikos Theo.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew left Air Station Elizabeth City, arrived on scene just west of Cape Charles and hoised the main to the helicopter in a rescue basket.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

"Our crew was pleased to assist in getting this man to a higher level of medical care,” said Lt. Cmdr. Scott Koser, pilot and aircraft commander for the case. “We hope he makes a speedy recovery, and thank all the people who provided assistance with the medical evacuation. It was a joint effort by the Coast Guard 5th District, Sector Hampton Roads, the crew aboard Evoikos Theo, the local air traffic controllers and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital staff that facilitated the transport of this mariner to the medical services he needed."