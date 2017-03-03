T.J. Maxx to open in Gloucester, adds 60 new jobs

GLOUCESTER, Va. – Maxxinistas rejoice!

A new T.J. Maxx will be opening on March 19 in the Foxmill Centre.

The store will be 22,000 square feet with an easy to shop layout and spacious dressing rooms.

In celebration of its new location, T.J.Maxx will contribute to the surrounding community by presenting a $5,000 donation to Gloucester County Friends of the Library at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19.

The new store will also join all others nationwide in sponsoring Save the Children’s U.S. Programs.

In the announcement the store said they will add about 60 new jobs both part-time and full-time to the area.

Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sundays.