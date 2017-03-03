× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold start with temperatures in the 20s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a very cold night on tap with lows dropping into the 20s.

Skies will clear tonight. Winds won’t be as strong as we head overnight. Lows in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will be even cooler in the mid 40s, which is actually 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Temperatures will drop once again overnight into the 20s. Looks like it will feel just a bit colder on Sunday. We’ll see those highs in the low to mid 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine though, but that sunshine will be deceiving!

If you’re not a fan of the colder temperatures, we’re tracking some milder weather going into Monday. Highs in the 60s and up to 70 for Tuesday. However, there is a chance of rain that comes along with those milder temperatures.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: N 5-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

