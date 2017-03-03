× Opposing President Trump groups to rally in Virginia Beach Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Opposing political opinions will be front and center at Mount Trashmore Saturday.

For the past month, the local chapter of Act for America has been planning “March 4 Trump”.

It’s part of a nationwide effort to say thank you to the president for keeping promises made on the campaign trail.

In response, protestors are planning “Still We Rise”, along with Black Lives Matter 757.

Organizers say it’s to stop what they see as an open display of racism.

They’re calling March 4 Trump a “celebration of bullying, aggression, and lies”.

They also say Act of America is allegedly a hate group.

“Their entire rhetoric is keeping the Muslims out of the American community and ways to keep Islam out of America and we don’t stand for that,” organizer Anastasia Miller said. That’s not what this county is about.”

Local Act for America members disagree, calling the claims hurtful.

Organizers say they invite the opposing side to protest.

“I said this is your first amendment right,” Scott Presler, the organizers of March 4 Trump, said. “Come out. This is what democracy looks like. We have every right to come out and have freedom of association and freedom of expression.”

Both rallies will begin around 12:30p.m.