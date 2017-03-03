Norfolk State & Hampton set their scopes towards the MEAC Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It's been a roller coaster season for Hampton Roads' two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference schools. Ups and downs, and some unexpected turns, but the time where you look forward to the next game has come and gone, it's win or go home. Norfolk State is looking for their first MEAC Championship since 2012 while Hampton, is going for their first three-peat in school history.

The Spartans (15-15) regular season was riddled with early-season injuries, 12 losses in 15 games, and an almost insurmountable hole to dig their selves out of. However, they've reeled off 12 wins in the last 15 games to snag the #2 seed in next week's MEAC Championship.

Hampton's (14-15) season started out similarly. A barrage of losses, that would later even out with a solid string of conference wins. "One thing we teach all year is that no win is too big, no loss is too small until the times come that there is no more," said Hampton head coach Edward Joyner. "You are at that time, so there is a sense of urgency to it."

Norfolk State opens up MEAC tourney play on Wednesday at 8 p.m. vs. the winner of South Carolina State/Florida A&M. Hampton won't play until Thursday at 8 p.m. vs. the winner of UMES/North Carolina A&T.