NFL Combine: Pascal’s path to NFL

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After helping Old Dominion make history with the program’s first ever bowl victory, wide receiver Zach Pascal is the first Monarchs player to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Being able to come to the combine, the first guy ever from Old Dominion – that’s big,” Pascal admitted in an interview for News 3. “When you step off that plane, your mindset should be you’re the best one here.”

Pascal, ODU’s all-time leader in receptions, says he talked to “25 or 26” NFL teams his first night in Indianapolis – site of the Combine. “I didn’t go to sleep til 2am,” Zach said smiling.

Pascal says he has several meetings tonight (Friday) with teams, also.

“There’s talent everywhere,” the Upper Marlboro, Maryland native said. “I plan on representing Old Dominion well, my family well and just doing the best I can.”

Wide receivers are scheduled to participate in on-field drills Saturday in Indianapolis.