Man arrested in connection to Thursday night shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday night in Norfolk.
Police officers patrolling on Harmon Street heard multiple gunshots around 9 p.m. Thursday night. As officers arrived at the scene of the shooting in the 1600 block of Harmon Street, they spotted a man running from the area.
After chasing the man and searching the area, 23-year-old Antoine Harris was taken into custody without incident.
While officers were looking for Harris, several other officers found a 31-year-old woman inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.
Harris has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
He is currently in the Norfolk City Jail being held on no bond.