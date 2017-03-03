× First Warning Traffic – Friday traffic alerts and Midtown Tunnel EB closed this weekend

FRIDAY BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton Bridge at 7:00 AM

James River Bridge at noon

–

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE / MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURE

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 6 at 5 a.m. Detour via I-264.

VA 164 East/West: Single lane closure in each direction Friday, Mar. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 24, 2017 through March 3, 2017

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 eastbound and westbound extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound February 27-March 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound February 27-March 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. February 26-March 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

: Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk : Single-lane closure westbound as follows: March 4 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: Single-lane closure westbound as follows:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 26-March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Alternating single-lane closures February 26-March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: February 27 – March 3 from 6 a.m. to noon.

: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: