First Warning Traffic – Friday traffic alerts and Midtown Tunnel EB closed this weekend
FRIDAY BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge at 7:00 AM
James River Bridge at noon
–
ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE / MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURE
U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Mar. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Mar. 6 at 5 a.m. Detour via I-264.
VA 164 East/West: Single lane closure in each direction Friday, Mar. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 24, 2017 through March 3, 2017
- I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk: Single-lane closures on I-564 eastbound and westbound extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound February 27-March 3 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Westbound February 27-March 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.
- US-17 James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times.
- February 26-March 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
- I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Single-lane closure westbound as follows:
- March 4 from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures February 26-March 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive alternating lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:
- February 27 – March 3 from 6 a.m. to noon.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.