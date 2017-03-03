Crews wrap up work on portion of U.S. 58 damaged during Hurricane Matthew

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. – A 66-inch pipe in Southampton County that was damaged during Hurricane Matthew and created a large sinkhole on U.S. 58 east has been replaced.

VDOT crews will now shift traffic to the outside travel lanes on U.S. 58 east between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge in order for crews to remove the temporary crossover and barrier wall.

The inside travel lanes in both directions will be closed for approximately two weeks while the work is finished.

Upon completion, all lanes of U.S. 58 will reopen and traffic will shift back to its original pattern.