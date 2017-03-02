Where you can enjoy Hampton Restaurant Week

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Restaurant Week is March 5-11 and there are many delicious options on the lineup this year.

Burgers, seafood, fried food, or pasta…whatever you are craving you will most likely be able to find it.

Restaurants will offer special fixed menus for lunch and dinner offering a great opportunity to try something new.

Diners will be able to choose two-course lunches for $10 or a three-course dinner for either $20 or $30 at participating restaurants.

Here are the options for Hampton Restaurant Week: