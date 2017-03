Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - We're dancing with the team from the 2017 Love Fest.

With Zumba and MixedFit instructors coming together to rock the stage and celebrate fitness, music and culture, they expect more than 1400 to be dancing at the Hampton Raods Convention Center on April 2nd.

This years proceeds will be going to the Lupus Foundation of America and Susan G Komen Tidewater.

Get details at thehrcc.org.