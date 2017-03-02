Warrior’s Heart Ranch: Horses heal vets and first responders in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Former Major Mike McCave was a Green Beret in the U.S. Army - jumping out of airplanes on a daily basis.

One day, McCave's main parachute and reserve chute released at the same time. The parachutes tangled and McCave went crashing to the ground at 119 miles per hour.

"Honestly it all happened so fast, the last thing I remember, before I hit the ground, I just said, 'God please save my life'."

McCave didn't take his next steps until eight months after the accident.

He was on 19 different medications when his 5-year-old daughter was visiting him in the hospital and he yelled at her for no reason. It was that moment that made him decide he needed to stop taking so many medications.

Remembering his love for horses as a kid, McCave decided to ditch the meds and turned to equine therapy.

The therapy was so successful, McCave called his best friend Joseph Agustin.

Agustin is a K9 officer for the Norfolk Police Department.

Together, the friends founded Warrior's Heart Ranch.

The non profit is dedicated to teaching team building and leadership skills to veterans and first responders with alternative equine therapy, and even training service dogs for those in need.

Currently, Warrior's Heart Ranch is working to raise money for Reese, a 9-year-old boy in Western Virginia who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is wheelchair bound.

Last year, Reese's house burned down in a fire, killing his two dogs.

"We both agreed that he is the perfect definition for what a warrior is," Agustin said.