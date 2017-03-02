Two of three wanted men arrested for November homicide in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two of three men who are wanted for a November homicide have been arrested.

Police announced the arrest of Kadara Antoine Miles on Thursday.

Miles was taken into custody without an incident and was charged with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery, two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

James Curtis Miles was taken into custody on December 21 without incident.

Police are still looking for Marqui Rishawn Pittman.

These men are suspected of being connected with the homicide of Tommy Strayhorn that happened in the 500 Block of Randolph Road on November 25.

If you have any information that can help police with this case call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.