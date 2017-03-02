× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, much cooler, still windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Still windy but much cooler… Most of the rain from last night has already moved out and clouds will clear out this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the mid 50s to low 60s throughout the day. That’s about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year. It will still be windy today, with strong NW winds and gusts to 30+ mph. Winds will relax tonight with clear skies and temperatures falling into the mid and upper 30s.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for Friday as a cold front moves through the region. This front will have limited moisture so our rain chances will be low. An isolated shower is possible, mainly for the Eastern Shore. Highs Friday will be in the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will be windy again tomorrow with gusts to near 40 mph possible.

Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend but it will be even cooler. Expect highs in the mid 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. Overnight lows will fall to near or below the freezing point. We will warm back into the 60s and 70s again next week.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NW/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy, Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 15-25G40

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

