Suffolk Domino’s Pizza armed robbery may be related to Food Mart incident

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating two incidents that happened in a week period.

Authorities believe they could be connected because of similarities between the incidents.

The first was at the Domino’s Pizza in the 500 block of East Constance Road on February 27.

The second was at the Washington Food Mart in the 700 block of West Washington Street on February 28.

Police found that an unknown adult black male entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

He then fled on foot with the money and police say no one was injuries in this incident.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40s, about 5’7″, and was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit, black gloves, and black shoes with white soles.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.