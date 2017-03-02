Portsmouth Police search for missing mother and son in need of medication

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are looking for a missing mother and son on Thursday.

According to detectives, 36-year-old Christina Smith and her 11-year-old son, Emmanuel Wade were last seen at walking from their home in the 4600 block of West Norfolk Road toward Cedar Lane, at 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday.

Since then, family members have been unable to locate or contact Smith and her son, police said.

Detectives are concerned for the well-being of this mother and her son because they both have medical conditions that require daily medication, which they do not have with them.

Christina Smith is a black female, 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

She has black hair, brown eyes and a lion tattoo on her arm.

Her son, Emmanuel Wade, is a black male, 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a light burn mark on his face.

If you have seen Christina Smith or Emmanuel Wade or know their whereabouts, call the Portsmouth Police Department at 757-393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at 757-718-6781.