One man’s story of going from prison to a life of passion on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Dr. Earle Williams is an author and clinical psychologist. We learn his amazing story of how overcame challenges of his youth and time in prison to lead a life of inspiration. Growing up as the only African-American in any of his classes, he was told by teachers that "any college that accepts you is hard up." Later, he turned to a life of crime out of anger after his mother was killed.

Today his life is turned around and he is helping others do the same on stage at the Attucks Theater in Norfolk.

The Dr. Earle Show

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Attucks Theatre

http://www.sevenvenues.com