NORFOLK, Va. – One person has been detained in connection with a bank robbery.

On Thursday around 4 p.m. police said they responded to the Wells Fargo at 440 Monticello Ave.

Clerks said a man entered the bank and demanded money.

After a clerk complied and gave the suspect money he fled on foot.

Police said as they searched the area they detained a person matching the description given.

The person was detained near Church Street and East Princess Anne.