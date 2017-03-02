× Newport News Police look for two suspects who attacked a 60 year-old man from behind, he fought back

Newport News, Va. – A despicable crime that has people outraged in Newport News.

A 60 year-old man fights off two people trying to rob him, according to Newport News police.

They said the two came from behind and hit the victim in the lower back.

Carlton Mckie lives nearby and said, “I think it’s despicable very despicable.”

Just before 9 o’clock Wednesday night Newport News police said the victim was walking on a dark, dirt pathway behind the Wawa on Jefferson Ave.

They said the victim fought them off while they went through his pockets.

They didn’t get anything but they got away and the victim wasn’t able to get much of a description.

“Cowardly to hit an elderly person from behind. This is just a cowardly thing to do and I don’t know what they’re expecting to get from him,” said Stephen Lafave, nearby resident.

“I think that’s a shame. I think you should respect your elders and respect people that are older,” said nearby resident Rodger Peebles.

Now many want the suspects caught and want less violence in their community.

Newport News police are asking for anyone with information to contact them as they are still looking for these two suspects.