Newport News gang lieutenant sentenced to 35 years for violent crimes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was sentenced Thursday for his role in violent crimes.

30-year-old Darius Crenshaw was sentenced to 35 years in prison for various violent crimes he committed as a high-ranking member of the Black P-Stones gang in Newport News.

Crenshaw was a lieutenant in the Black P-Stones gang, which was involved in the distribution of narcotics, the robbery of multiple individuals and the death of at least three individuals, the Department of Justice said.

Crenshaw was personally responsible for the murder of Erique Shaw on Nov. 6, 2007.

Crenshaw pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy on Nov. 17, 2016.

According to court documents, Crenshaw recruited other individuals into the gang.

On Nov. 6, 2007, Crenshaw lured another member of the Black P-Stones to a location in Newport News where he shot him to death.

This murder resulted from Crenshaw’s belief that the other P-Stones member had been associating with members of a rival gang.