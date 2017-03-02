Home Depot to hire hundreds for Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. – Residents looking for a job are in luck.

The Home Depot announced Thursday that they will be hiring 540 associates in Norfolk and 80,000 nationwide.

Spring is the busiest selling time of year, Home Depot said.

They are looking for sales associates, cashiers, online order fulfillment personnel, and other positions.

Permanent part-time and season positions are available.

Home Depot said all interested candidates must apply online.