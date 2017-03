× Don’t go Stir Crazy! Go explore the Virginia Aquarium

Virginia Beach, Va. – Check out the wild world under the sea at the Virginia Aquarium.

Whether you’re interested in seals, sharks or stingrays, they’ve got it all in their 800,000 gallons of aquariums and animal habitats.

It’s deemed one of the best aquariums and marine science centers in the country.

They also have an adventure park, boat trips, and a nature walk for visitors to enjoy.