Taking Action Against Crime: Virginia Beach police looking for Annemarie Dimeo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need your help to find a wanted suspect.

They're looking for Annemarie Dimeo, 35, for felony probation violation.

Police say she is 5'4" and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was previously living in Maryland, but police believe she could be back in Virginia Beach now.

If you know where she is, there are three ways you can submit a tip to Crime Line.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: VBTIP to 274637 along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.