Court records: Suspect asks for lighter, then shoots victim outside of Newport News bar

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – New court documents shed light on the night 25-year-old Brandon Limar Williams was gunned down on February 10 in Newport News.

Records indicate the victim was sitting in his car with another person outside of TJ’s Tavern when the suspect, Kweisi Williams, allegedly approached them and asked for a light for his cigarette.

The records state that as they were looking for a lighter, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. Then he fired his weapon, hitting the victim.

Williams, 29, was taken into custody at 7:45 a.m. in North, South Carolina on February 14.

Williams was wanted for count each of first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of attempt robbery.

Police were called to the parking lot of TJ’s Tavern on Huntington Ave. around 12:42 a.m. When they got on scene, they found the victim slumped over in a car. He had been shot several times in the upper body.

The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.

Detectives are still trying to find occupants of a gold car that was seen in the area during the time of the shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts the gold car, or its occupants, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Kweisi Williams is being held without bond in the Newport News Jail, with his next court hearing scheduled for May 24.

The suspect and the victim have the same last name, but police said they are not related.