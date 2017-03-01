× Norfolk church holds drive-through Ash Wednesday service

Folks are marking Ash Wednesday in the parking lot of Ghent United Methodist Church.

Pastor Melody Tanner had the ashes ready to go at the church until 7 p.m.

It’s in a place of a full Ash Wednesday service.

Tanner thought delivering ashes in the parking lot would be a good way to reach more people.

Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the Christian period of fasting and reflection called Lent.

Believers are marked with a sign of the cross in ashes.