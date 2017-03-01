Baltimore National Aquarium’s bottlenose dolphin, Nani, dies at 44

BALTIMORE, Md. – The National Aquarium in Baltimore in mourning the loss of its oldest Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, Nani.

Scott Melton, the Chief Philanthropy Officer of the aquarium, says Nani was exhibiting unusual behavior late Monday afternoon.

“Although our animal care team responded and provided emergency care immediately, Nani was unable to recover and passed away on Monday evening,” Melton said.

The aquarium staff members are working to determine the cause of her death.

Nani, 44, was the oldest dolphin and mother to Spirit and Beau. She was among the honest living in human care.

“We all loved Nani dearly. She was very much a member of the National Aquarium family, and we are heartbroken to lose her. We had hoped Nani might make it back to the ocean she came from. We will carry on with our planning for the dolphin sanctuary in her memory and honor,” Melton said. “In the days, weeks and months ahead, we’ll remember and celebrate the matriarch of our dolphin colony and the joy and wonder she brought to staff and guests alike. We thank you for your support during this difficult time.”