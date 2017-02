CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a woman who they say stole $300 worth of perfume from a department store.

According to police, the woman entered a store in the 1400 block of Greenbrier Parkway and put several fragrance bottles inside of her purse.

The woman then left the store without paying for the items.

If you have information about the identity of this woman, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.