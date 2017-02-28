We go live to the Big Easy for a Fat Tuesday update on Coast Live

Posted 4:57 pm, February 28, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS, Va -  While it’s just an ordinary Tuesday for most of the country, in New Orleans it’s FAT TUESDAY which means it’s Mardi Gras Day, the culmination of the two month Carnival season. Hundreds of thousands of revelers will line the parade route well before dawn in anticipation of hundreds of decorative floats and marching bands.