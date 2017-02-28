President Trump honors fallen Navy SEAL’s widow during congressional address

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Trump honored the widow of a fallen Navy SEAL in his address to Congress on Tuesday night.

William “Ryan” Owens was killed in a late-January raid in Yemen.

In a copy of the speech sent by the White House, Ryan’s death was addressed:

We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero –- battling against terrorism and securing our Nation. I just spoke to General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.” Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him.

Carryn stood and cried as the crowd clapped and honored Ryan’s service.

Related:

Father of local SEAL killed in Yemen calls for investigation

President Trump makes unannounced visit to honor Owens

Navy SEAL posthumously promoted to senior chief

SEAL killed by enemy gunfire in Yemen was devoted father and husband