YouTube announced Tuesday that people will soon be able to watch their favorite shows on their new service.

It’s called YouTube TV. CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, and other networks will be available to stream.

YouTube’s website said you can add up to six accounts for one price, $35/month.

One other perk is the site said you can cancel the service anytime.

Although YouTube TV is not available yet, it is coming soon.

Click here to get on a list to find out when the service will be launched where you live.