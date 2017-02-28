× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong, possibly severe storms

Tracking strong, possibly severe storms….A strong cold front will bring big changes to our weather.

First, as we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect clouds and sunshine across the area. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will be dry. Highs will climb into the mid 70s. Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible late. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

On Wednesday, high temperatures will warm into the lower 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. But all eyes will be on a strong cold front that will slide in by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. That front will bring a line of showers and storms in our direction. Some of those storms could be strong to severe, all depending on the time that these storms roll through. Damaging winds, hail and heavy rain will be the primary threats. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll keep an eye on it. Winds will pick up through the day on Wednesday, blowing in from the southwest between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

A few early morning showers are possible Thursday. Otherwise, we’ll see clearing skies through the day. Highs will cool into the upper 50s. On Friday, we’ll see highs in the mid 50s as another cold front pushes in, delivering even colder weather by Saturday. By then, we’ll see highs in the upper 40s.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Showers (20%). Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mix of Clouds. Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. PM Rain and Storms (60%). Windy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: SW 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday: Early AM Showers Possible (30%). Then, Clearing Skies. Cool and Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: Moderate

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.