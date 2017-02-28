Employees lock themselves in office during attempted robbery of Portsmouth 7-Eleven

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred Feb. 18 at the 7-Eleven at 700 Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Police say a man with most of his face and body covered, entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the employees.

The employees locked themselves in the office and refused to come out.

The suspect left the business empty-handed. No one was injured.

Police are looking for three suspects believed to be involved in this incident.

Surveillance footage shows three people, one matching the description of the suspect, walking toward the store moments before the attempted robbery occurred.

Anyone with information on the identities of the person(s) involved, or anyone with information about the incident that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.