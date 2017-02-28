Eastern Shore man rescued after leg gets caught in animal trap

ONANCOCK, Va. – A man was injured on the Eastern Shore over the weekend after getting his leg caught in an animal trap.

Chief Adam James with the Onancock Fire Department says dispatchers received a call about the trapped man on Saturday.

Crews found the man caught in the trap on the side of the road.

Chief James says the man hopped a fence to avoid oncoming traffic and stepped into the trap.

The man suffered injuries to his lower leg and was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries has removed the trap from the area and is investigating the incident.