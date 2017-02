× Don’t go stir crazy! Try Glazenfyre in Chesapeake

Chesapeake, Va. – We’re halfway between Winter Break and Spring Break so you may be looking for something fun for you and the kids.

What about getting a little creative?

Glazenfyre in Chesapeake is a paint-it-yourself spot for you to make something beautiful.

They do pottery and canvas painting, as well as glass fusing.

There’s a flat $7 studio fee and pottery and canvas start as low as $5.