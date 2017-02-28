ALDI to hold hiring event for Hampton Roads stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – ALDI will be holding a hiring event for stores in Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.
The grocery store opened locations around Hampton Roads over the past year.
They are currently looking for Store Associate and Shift Manager positions.
The hiring event will be on Thursday, March 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn (1565 Crossways Blvd.)
Store associates make $11.50/hour and shift managers make $16/hour.
Employees with ALDI who work more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.
Other requirements:
- Must be 18 years or older to apply
- High school diploma or GED preferred
- Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday
- Retail experience preferred
- Drug screening and background check
- Ability to lift 45 pounds