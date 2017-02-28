ALDI to hold hiring event for Hampton Roads stores

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – ALDI will be holding a hiring event for stores in Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Portsmouth.

The grocery store opened locations around Hampton Roads over the past year.

They are currently looking for Store Associate and Shift Manager positions.

The hiring event will be on Thursday, March 2 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn (1565 Crossways Blvd.)

Store associates make $11.50/hour and shift managers make $16/hour.

Employees with ALDI who work more than 25 hours per week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage.

Other requirements: