Steelers make Antonio Brown highest paid receiver in NFL

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – On the same day it placed the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell, ensuring the All-Pro running back remains in Pittsburgh for at least one more season, the Steelers also locked-up star receiver Antonio Brown.

According to the team website, Brown, is set to be a “Steeler for life” after signing a new five-year contract. The five-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in receptions two of the past three seasons. CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports Brown’s contract is worth close to $73 million, which makes him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Antonio Brown's deal worth close to $73M. Steelers were willing to make him one of highest paid WR in NFL w/1yr left on his deal — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 27, 2017

Congrats @AntonioBrown on becoming the highest paid receiver in NFL history!! You deserve it. What a journey! pic.twitter.com/2B9jMxbq7m — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) February 27, 2017

Brown is the first player in Steelers history with 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in three straight seasons (2014-16), and the first player in team history to record 90 receptions in four straight seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.