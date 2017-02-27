Steelers make Antonio Brown highest paid receiver in NFL

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – On the same day it placed the franchise tag on Le’Veon Bell, ensuring the All-Pro running back remains in Pittsburgh for at least one more season, the Steelers also locked-up star receiver Antonio Brown.
According to the team website, Brown, is set to be a “Steeler for life” after signing a new five-year contract. The five-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in receptions two of the past three seasons. CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports Brown’s contract is worth close to $73 million, which makes him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.
Brown is the first player in Steelers history with 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in three straight seasons (2014-16), and the first player in team history to record 90 receptions in four straight seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.