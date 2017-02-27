Police look for suspects accused of stealing over $400 worth of meat in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for suspects in connection with a theft of meat on February 4.

An unknown male and female stole over $400 worth of meat from a department store located in the Greenbrier section of the city, police said.

The two left the area in a white Ford van after the theft.

If you have information about the identities of these individuals call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

