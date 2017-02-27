Norfolk Police search for suspect in armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

The suspect was seen in the 7-Eleven at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd., on February 21 around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect entered the store and hid items under his clothes.

When the cashier confronted the suspect he showed a handgun that was in his pants and left the store.

While the suspect was outside he reportedly pulled the weapon from his clothes and pointed it at the cashier.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 30s with short hair, about 5’10”, last seen wearing a blue North Face jacket, blue jeans, a blue and purple belt, and large studded earnings.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.