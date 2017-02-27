Man arrested for attempted murder at Williamsburg hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A 33-year-old man was arrested in Williamsburg on Sunday after shooting at another man at a hotel.

Williamsburg Police say they were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in reference to a shots fired call.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained 33-year-old Brian Keith Lyons.

A witness told police Lyons was the person shooting a gun and pointed out to police where Lyons had allegedly dropped the gun. Officers recovered a loaded .40 caliber gun from the area.

The victim told police he knows Lyons. He said he confronted Lyons about shooting the gun and when he did, Lyons pointed the gun at him and fired.

The round struck a vehicle that was between Lyons and the victim. The victim was not injured.

Officers located Lyons’ hotel room and performed a sweep of the room to look for any other injured persons. No other victims were found, but officers did find suspected narcotics, which were later seized.

Police say based on Lyons’ behavior and the items found in his hotel room, they believe he was either under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a mental crisis.

He was transported to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital where he was evaluated mentally and physically.

After the evaluation, Lyons was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail where he was charged with Attempted Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Brandishing, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearms while in Possession of Certain Substances, and Reckless Endangerment.