Four people shot near movie theater in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Four people were shot at the City Center of Oyster Point in Newport News, just outside of the Paragon Theaters.

Police say the call for a drive-by shooting came in just before 1 a.m. this morning at the 11800 block of Fountain Way.

Police and EMS surrounded the area where a black car was parked in the middle of the street. Another area marked off with crime scene tape was directly across from the location of the shooting where movie-goers park.

When police arrived at the scene they found two women and a man with gunshot wounds to the leg areas. A third woman showed up at the hospital by private vehicle.

Authorities say none of the injuries of the four are considered life-threatening. Also all four victims are not cooperating with police.

Police are continuing to investigate, but there is no suspect information at this time.