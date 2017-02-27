Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters to offer infant massage class

NORFOLK, Va. – The Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters will hold an infant massage class on Saturday, March 11.

The class will teach parents about the benefits of infant massage and provide hands-on learning to master techniques.

It will take place in the hospital’s 6th floor conference room from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The class will be taught by Dr. Karen Miller, who is certified to teach infant massage by the World Institute of Nurturing Communication.

“Research reveals that routine touch and massage by a parent or loving caregiver is critical to a baby’s growth, development, communication and learning,” the hospital’s website said. “Daily loving touch stimulates a baby’s senses, provides comfort and connection, and nurtures the developing brain.”

Parents can bring infants up to 9 months. Expectant parents are also welcome.

Attendees should bring:

A baby blanket, yoga mat or something to place the baby on.

Oils – suggestions include vegetable oils (olive, canola, safflower) or Fruit/Seed Oils (grape, sunflower). It is also recommended that you test the oil on the back of the baby’s knee at least 24 hours before the class to make sure the baby tolerates it.

A blanket or cushion for parents to sit on.

Click here to register.