Author of ‘Hidden Figures’ returns to Hampton for book signing

HAMPTON, Va. – The author of ‘Hidden Figures’ will return to Hampton for a book signing in March.

A popular box office film is based on the book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race.

The story highlights the black female mathematicians at NASA Langley in Hampton whose brain power helped launch the first Americans into space.

Hampton native author Margot Lee Shetterly will be signing copies of her book at the Hampton History Museum on Wednesday, March 8.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The book will also be available in the museum gift shop: hardcover, $17.06+tax; large-print paperback, $19.06+tax; paperback movie tie-in, $12.94+tax; young reader edition, $6.91+tax.

