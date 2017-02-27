HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Fitness model Brian Lewis had to work hard to get back into shape after spending more than a week in a coma from a near fatal illness. He talks with us about his experience and his career.
A fitness model talks about the coma that almost ruined his career on Coast Live
-
Trump rips ‘all talk,’ ‘no action’ civil rights icon Lewis
-
Steve Harvey talks his taxes, our refunds and more on Coast Live
-
Preventing prostate cancer and how to help the fight on Coast Live
-
Bad heart? Time to hit the gym
-
Death investigation involving ‘town bully’ has Illinois resort town on edge
-
-
Trump tweets MLK salute, meets with son
-
Singer George Michael dead at 53
-
Comedian Lionel Harris talks about his career and where to get the laughs next on Coast Live
-
What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
-
Norfolk boxer headed to Missouri to compete for a national title
-
-
Search continues for missing plane in Ohio
-
Married to an inmate: the ultimate test of commitment
-
At home luxury trends start with a spa style treatment on Coast Live