Unsolved: Virginia Beach grandmother’s killer on the loose 30 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Velma Peregory was a church-going, Bible-reading grandmother.

"I always said that my mother was such a loving person," her son Randy Peregory said.

In February 1987, someone killed the 57-year-old at the Rose Hall apartments where she lived alone.

Now, 30 years later, her murder remains unsolved.

"We're still praying," said Randy. "We do pray that we'll have an answer before we go on."

Randy remembers getting a call telling him something happened to his mom.

He quickly raced to her apartment. "I ran up to the apartment building, and my aunt came out and just fell to the floor," he said. "That's the moment it all changed."

A family friend found his mom lying face down in her living room. There was no sign of forced entry and neighbors did not heard any gunshots.

Randy says his mom was shot in the head twice. "That's when it fell like hell was unleashed," he said, thinking back to the time.

What happened that day is still on his mind every night.

Why is the case still unsolved? How did Randy become one of the first people police questioned?

News 3 returns to the scene of the crime to try and piece together what happened. Don't miss our special report on News 3 at 11 Monday night.