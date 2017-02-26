Navy identifies Sailor shot and killed on Naval Air Station Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Navy has identified a Sailor shot and killed by security forces at Naval Air Station Oceana Friday night.

According to a statement by the Navy, Seaman Robert Colton Wright was shot by base Masters at Arms (MAs) who had responded to a distress call at the squadron’s hangar.

Wright was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81 (VFA-81) at NAS Oceana.

At approximately 10:10p.m., the statement from the Navy says Wright crashed his vehicle through the back gate to NAS Oceana, which was closed, locked and unmanned after normal operating hours.

Virginia Beach Police had been looking for Wright’s vehicle for alleged involvement in a hit-and-run off base.

Shortly after, base security received a distress call from a Petty Officer on watch inside Hangar 111, which houses VFA-81, where Wright worked.

According to the distress call, an individual was yelling and causing damage in squadron hallways.

The responding MAs reported Wright’s vehicle was outside the hangar’s security perimeter when they arrived. During a search of the building, the MAs encountered Wright, who “refused to show his hands and made aggressive moves towards the MAs,” according to the statement.

One of the responding Masters at Arms fired a single shot that struck Wright.

After firing the shot, the MAs began first aid and called for an ambulance, continuing life-saving efforts until additional help arrived.

Wright was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where he later died.

According to biographical data from the Navy, Wright is from Colorado and enlisted in the Navy in May of 2016.

A criminal investigation is underway by NCIS and a Command Investigation is underway at the direction of Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.