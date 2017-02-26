Five detained after shots fired into air on William & Mary campus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Five people were detained after shots were fired into the air on the College of William & Mary campus, according to an alert sent out by the school.

On Sunday at approximately 1:40 a.m., Williamsburg Police notified William & Mary Police that they heard shots fired in the area of Stadium Drive. According to police, approximately four shots were fired into the air.

Williamsburg Police were able to immediately detain the suspects. No additional shots were fired.

There are no injuries and no property damage.

According to the William & Mary Chief of Police, the five suspects involved in the incident are not associated with William & Mary.

Police are unsure of the suspect(s) motive at this time. All suspects have been banned from William & Mary owned, leased or controlled property.