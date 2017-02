Virginia Beach, Va. — The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a boat near the third island at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:15 P.M. when the boat struck an underwater rock, causing water to leak inside.

Crews were in the area training when they responded a few minutes later.

When Coast Guard officials arrived, they escorted the boat to the Lynnhaven Marine Boatel where it was anchored.

No one was injured during the incident.