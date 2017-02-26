Coast Guard medevac two people from disabled boat

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard medevaced two people aboard a disabled boat Saturday.

Station Oregon Inlet was notified at approximately 1:30 p.m. that the 25-foot boat Triple Seven was disabled.

Four people were aboard the boat, with one passenger going in and out of consciousness.

When they arrived, the boat crew took the Triple Seven in tow and discovered the man had lost consciousness.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched from Air Station Elizabeth City to medevac the man who had lost consciousness. The helicopter crew hoisted him and another passenger who was feeling nauseous. The two people were taken to Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.

“Everything went well due to crew coordination,”said Lt. Sean Stadig, pilot for the case. “Station Oregon Inlet crews were able to get a crew member to the vessel which was invaluable to the hoist.”