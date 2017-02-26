× Chesapeake Firefighters on scene of Second Alarm house fire

Chesapeake, Va. — Chesapeake Firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm house fire in the 700 block of Tyler Way.

Calls came in about the incident just after 10:30 P.M.

Officials tell us the people who live in the house were able to make it out.

As of right now, there are no reports of injuries.

There’s no more information at this time.

