× Saturday evening house fire leaves Hampton family out of their home

HAMPTON, Va. – A house fire in Hampton Saturday evening has left several people out of their home for the night.

According to a tweet from the Hampton Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Shell Road at 5:17 Saturday evening.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames upon their arrival and had the fire out at 5:30p.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, but two adults and one child were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Res fire 1300 Blk Shell rd time of call 1717 fire out 1730. Smoke/flames on arrival, neg injuries, under investigation, 4 adults displaced. pic.twitter.com/epf8PXTQXi — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) February 25, 2017