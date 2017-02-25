Saturday evening house fire leaves Hampton family out of their home
HAMPTON, Va. – A house fire in Hampton Saturday evening has left several people out of their home for the night.
According to a tweet from the Hampton Fire Department, firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Shell Road at 5:17 Saturday evening.
Firefighters saw smoke and flames upon their arrival and had the fire out at 5:30p.m.
No one was hurt in the fire, but two adults and one child were displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
37.004319 -76.387943